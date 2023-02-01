ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is expecting 35.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 31, 2023, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) opened at $6.14, higher 3.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.37 and dropped to $6.13 before settling in for the closing price of $6.14. Price fluctuations for ACCO have ranged from $4.27 to $9.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.70% at the time writing. With a float of $91.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.12, operating margin of +8.87, and the pretax margin is +5.50.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 56,399. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 10,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $51,700. This insider now owns 1,241,530 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.44 in the near term. At $6.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.96.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

There are currently 94,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 589.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,025 M according to its annual income of 101,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 485,600 K and its income totaled -68,700 K.