Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $95.08, up 6.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.11 and dropped to $95.08 before settling in for the closing price of $94.70. Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has traded in a range of $79.90-$153.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 17.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.50%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5635 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 58,690. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of this company sold 614 shares at a rate of $95.59, taking the stock ownership to the 4,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 1,710 for $93.41, making the entire transaction worth $159,726. This insider now owns 5,214 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.4) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.48% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

The latest stats from [Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., WMS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $105.04. The third major resistance level sits at $108.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.12 billion has total of 82,856K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,769 M in contrast with the sum of 271,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 884,210 K and last quarter income was 152,010 K.