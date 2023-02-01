AGAE (Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.) climbed 2.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 31, 2023, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) trading session started at the price of $1.22, that was 2.52% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. A 52-week range for AGAE has been $0.88 – $1.94.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.80%. With a float of $17.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.09 million.

The firm has a total of 88 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is 56.04%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33

Technical Analysis of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc., AGAE], we can find that recorded value of 0.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 98995.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.’s (AGAE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3410. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0433.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) Key Stats

There are 39,085K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.54 million. As of now, sales total 4,960 K while income totals 62,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,570 K while its last quarter net income were -1,640 K.