Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.60%

Company News

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $8.45, up 1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.575 and dropped to $8.4093 before settling in for the closing price of $8.38. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has traded in a range of $6.23-$9.04.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.00%. With a float of $124.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81256 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.20, operating margin of +5.07, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.50%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.71 while generating a return on equity of 21.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.56% during the next five years compared to -9.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.58 in the near term. At $8.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. The third support level lies at $8.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 210,478K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,660 M in contrast with the sum of 45,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 921,700 K and last quarter income was 46,870 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.39% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $390.23, plunging -1.70% from the previous trading...
Read more

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) last year’s performance of 9.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
January 31, 2023, Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) trading session started at the price of $303.99, that was 3.02% jump from the session before....
Read more

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Shaun Noe -
On January 31, 2023, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) opened at $2.36, higher 3.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.