Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is expecting 7.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $81.26, up 2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.01 and dropped to $80.79 before settling in for the closing price of $81.18. Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has traded in a range of $53.15-$86.06.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 155.00%. With a float of $132.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.63 million.

The firm has a total of 2100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.50, operating margin of +21.34, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Management Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 944,993. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 525,902 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 55,329,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 597,518 for $1.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,036,514. This insider now owns 54,803,144 shares in total.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.07 while generating a return on equity of 25.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.65% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ares Management Corporation, ARES], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) raw stochastic average was set at 88.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.55.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.63 billion has total of 294,186K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,212 M in contrast with the sum of 408,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 801,290 K and last quarter income was -35,550 K.