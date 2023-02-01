Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,227 M

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $36.26, up 2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.86 and dropped to $35.99 before settling in for the closing price of $35.94. Over the past 52 weeks, APAM has traded in a range of $25.67-$43.24.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.70%. With a float of $65.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

In an organization with 498 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 2.92%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +24.46 while generating a return on equity of 133.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.89 billion has total of 79,612K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,227 M in contrast with the sum of 336,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 234,310 K and last quarter income was 44,240 K.