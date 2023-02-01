Assurant Inc. (AIZ) average volume reaches $536.12K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $131.03, soaring 1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.69 and dropped to $130.21 before settling in for the closing price of $130.55. Within the past 52 weeks, AIZ’s price has moved between $119.01 and $194.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.70%. With a float of $52.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15600 employees.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Assurant Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 727,255. In this transaction EVP, CAO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $181.81, taking the stock ownership to the 11,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP sold 2,200 for $183.19, making the entire transaction worth $403,009. This insider now owns 16,451 shares in total.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.16) by -$0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 2.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Looking closely at Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Assurant Inc.’s (AIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 29.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.86. However, in the short run, Assurant Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $133.45. Second resistance stands at $134.31. The third major resistance level sits at $135.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.49.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.03 billion based on 52,831K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,188 M and income totals 1,372 M. The company made 2,548 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.