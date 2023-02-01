Search
Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is expecting 28.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

January 31, 2023, Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) trading session started at the price of $34.38, that was -1.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.59 and dropped to $34.26 before settling in for the closing price of $35.49. A 52-week range for ATHM has been $20.49 – $40.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 4.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -39.50%. With a float of $124.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5518 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.57, operating margin of +20.55, and the pretax margin is +30.08.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +29.69 while generating a return on equity of 10.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.15% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

Looking closely at Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Autohome Inc.’s (ATHM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.34. However, in the short run, Autohome Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.55. Second resistance stands at $36.23. The third major resistance level sits at $36.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.89.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) Key Stats

There are 125,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.48 billion. As of now, sales total 1,136 M while income totals 401,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 259,130 K while its last quarter net income were 74,650 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

