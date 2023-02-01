Axos Financial Inc. (AX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.35% last month.

On January 31, 2023, Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) opened at $47.44, higher 2.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.62 and dropped to $46.80 before settling in for the closing price of $46.99. Price fluctuations for AX have ranged from $33.91 to $56.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.50% at the time writing. With a float of $53.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.00 million.

In an organization with 1335 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axos Financial Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 85,080. In this transaction SVP, Head of Axos Securities of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $42.54, taking the stock ownership to the 11,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 4,500 for $40.58, making the entire transaction worth $182,610. This insider now owns 77,694 shares in total.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 15.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axos Financial Inc. (AX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.96, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axos Financial Inc. (AX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Axos Financial Inc.’s (AX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.11. However, in the short run, Axos Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.89. Second resistance stands at $49.67. The third major resistance level sits at $50.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.03. The third support level lies at $45.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Key Stats

There are currently 60,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,090 K according to its annual income of 240,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 307,920 K and its income totaled 81,550 K.