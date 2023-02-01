Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) last year’s performance of 2.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) stock priced at $38.83, up 0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.10 and dropped to $38.72 before settling in for the closing price of $38.80. BSY’s price has ranged from $26.32 to $45.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.80%. With a float of $218.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4626 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 500,353. In this transaction Chairman, CEO & President of this company sold 13,524 shares at a rate of $37.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,284,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Chairman, CEO & President sold 50,110 for $38.33, making the entire transaction worth $1,920,736. This insider now owns 8,297,842 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bentley Systems Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 81.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.19 in the near term. At $39.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.43.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.10 billion, the company has a total of 276,791K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 965,050 K while annual income is 93,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 268,330 K while its latest quarter income was 36,990 K.