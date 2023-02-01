Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is 3.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $31.29, up 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.75 and dropped to $31.01 before settling in for the closing price of $31.20. Over the past 52 weeks, BEPC has traded in a range of $27.19-$44.41.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 134.50%. With a float of $172.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2130 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.69, operating margin of +26.49, and the pretax margin is +30.15.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Renewable Corporation is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +28.10 while generating a return on equity of 39.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s (BEPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Renewable Corporation, BEPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s (BEPC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.17. The third major resistance level sits at $32.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.69. The third support level lies at $30.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.41 billion has total of 172,218K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,427 M in contrast with the sum of 946,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 905,000 K and last quarter income was 480,000 K.