Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is expecting -4.18% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) stock priced at $12.59, up 4.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.10 and dropped to $12.52 before settling in for the closing price of $12.52. BRKL’s price has ranged from $11.59 to $17.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 145.00%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.78 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 63,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $12.60, taking the stock ownership to the 158,662 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $12.55, making the entire transaction worth $50,200. This insider now owns 44,600 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookline Bancorp Inc., BRKL], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.48. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.12.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 76,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 373,530 K while annual income is 109,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,460 K while its latest quarter income was 29,700 K.