Can Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) hike of 2.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 31, 2023, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) opened at $249.88, higher 0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $252.435 and dropped to $248.56 before settling in for the closing price of $250.13. Price fluctuations for BDX have ranged from $215.90 to $277.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $282.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 77000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of +13.31, and the pretax margin is +9.45.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 125,875. In this transaction EVP & President, Life Sciences of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $265.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 9,500 for $265.13, making the entire transaction worth $2,518,735. This insider now owns 28,878 shares in total.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.5) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +8.66 while generating a return on equity of 6.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.85% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.21.

During the past 100 days, Becton Dickinson and Company’s (BDX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $249.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $245.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $253.58 in the near term. At $254.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $257.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $249.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $247.20. The third support level lies at $245.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Key Stats

There are currently 284,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 70.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,870 M according to its annual income of 1,779 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,223 M and its income totaled 288,000 K.