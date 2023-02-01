Can Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) drop of -0.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) stock priced at $10.16, up 3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.52 and dropped to $10.10 before settling in for the closing price of $10.18. PLTK’s price has ranged from $7.81 to $21.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 22.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 215.10%. With a float of $45.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.15, operating margin of +23.51, and the pretax margin is +15.81.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Playtika Holding Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 130,948. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,262 shares at a rate of $8.58, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 27,943,938 for $11.58, making the entire transaction worth $323,590,802. This insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in total.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.10% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Playtika Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

The latest stats from [Playtika Holding Corp., PLTK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) raw stochastic average was set at 67.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.79. The third major resistance level sits at $11.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. The third support level lies at $9.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.80 billion, the company has a total of 361,124K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,583 M while annual income is 308,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 647,800 K while its latest quarter income was 68,200 K.