Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) soared 1.46 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) stock priced at $111.66, up 1.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.44 and dropped to $110.265 before settling in for the closing price of $111.52. CINF’s price has ranged from $88.66 to $143.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 141.80%. With a float of $155.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5166 workers is very important to gauge.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 106,130. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $106.13, taking the stock ownership to the 45,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 565 for $96.76, making the entire transaction worth $54,669. This insider now owns 7,600 shares in total.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

The latest stats from [Cincinnati Financial Corporation, CINF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.46. The third major resistance level sits at $117.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $111.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.95.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.07 billion, the company has a total of 157,184K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,630 M while annual income is 2,946 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,408 M while its latest quarter income was -418,000 K.