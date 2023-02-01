Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is -6.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 31, 2023, Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) opened at $55.89, higher 3.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.71 and dropped to $55.66 before settling in for the closing price of $55.59. Price fluctuations for CBU have ranged from $54.63 to $74.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $53.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2728 employees.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Community Bank System Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 130,598. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $65.30, taking the stock ownership to the 39,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s Director bought 180 for $66.37, making the entire transaction worth $11,947. This insider now owns 1,662 shares in total.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +26.77 while generating a return on equity of 10.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Community Bank System Inc. (CBU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Community Bank System Inc.’s (CBU) raw stochastic average was set at 26.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.39 in the near term. At $59.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.98. The third support level lies at $54.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Key Stats

There are currently 53,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 702,450 K according to its annual income of 188,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 187,690 K and its income totaled 52,530 K.