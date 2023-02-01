CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) last year’s performance of 176.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) stock priced at $57.11, up 0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.02 and dropped to $56.33 before settling in for the closing price of $57.41. CEIX’s price has ranged from $20.45 to $79.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 357.60%. With a float of $34.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.87 million.

The firm has a total of 1575 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.31, operating margin of +10.44, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 39,100. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $78.20, taking the stock ownership to the 473,020 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,314 for $78.08, making the entire transaction worth $258,757. This insider now owns 473,520 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.63 while generating a return on equity of 5.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 357.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 3.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CONSOL Energy Inc., CEIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.08. The third major resistance level sits at $60.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.08.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.97 billion, the company has a total of 34,871K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,259 M while annual income is 34,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 561,640 K while its latest quarter income was 152,120 K.