D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) posted a 0.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On January 31, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) opened at $1.18, higher 7.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Price fluctuations for QBTS have ranged from $1.02 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -214.80% at the time writing. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

The firm has a total of 190 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.11.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0567.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 111,506K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 137.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,279 K according to its annual income of 24,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,700 K and its income totaled -13,050 K.