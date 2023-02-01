Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) volume exceeds 0.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $3.34, up 7.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $3.34 before settling in for the closing price of $3.35. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has traded in a range of $2.78-$7.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.80%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Looking closely at Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 27.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.80. However, in the short run, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.82. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.13.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 276.60 million has total of 79,102K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,150 M in contrast with the sum of 24,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 289,000 K and last quarter income was 2,000 K.