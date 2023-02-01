Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.73% last month.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) stock priced at $5.89, up 0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.11 and dropped to $5.79 before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. EPSN’s price has ranged from $5.30 to $7.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 10.80% over the past five years. With a float of $18.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.03, operating margin of +37.82, and the pretax margin is +37.89.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Epsilon Energy Ltd. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 169,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 24,220 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,308,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $14. This insider now owns 3,332,687 shares in total.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45

Technical Analysis of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s (EPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.08 in the near term. At $6.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.62. The third support level lies at $5.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 136.11 million, the company has a total of 23,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,400 K while annual income is 11,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,240 K while its latest quarter income was 9,610 K.