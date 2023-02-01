FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.21% last month.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) stock priced at $19.56, up 1.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.66 and dropped to $19.355 before settling in for the closing price of $19.45. FSK’s price has ranged from $16.64 to $23.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.30%. With a float of $261.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.98 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 112,560. In this transaction Co-President and CIO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $18.76, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,175 for $18.91, making the entire transaction worth $22,214. This insider now owns 30,475 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 10.15% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 57.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.96. However, in the short run, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.76. Second resistance stands at $19.86. The third major resistance level sits at $20.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.25. The third support level lies at $19.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.56 billion, the company has a total of 282,978K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,081 M while annual income is 1,515 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 411,000 K while its latest quarter income was -127,000 K.