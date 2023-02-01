Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) soared 5.36 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $6.37, up 5.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.72 and dropped to $6.365 before settling in for the closing price of $6.34. Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has traded in a range of $5.16-$12.10.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 26.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 267.30%. With a float of $51.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.35 million.

In an organization with 33 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.39, operating margin of +92.31, and the pretax margin is +34.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +34.47 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 228.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. However, in the short run, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.81. Second resistance stands at $6.94. The third major resistance level sits at $7.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 343.22 million has total of 52,351K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,710 K in contrast with the sum of 68,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,290 K and last quarter income was -25,500 K.