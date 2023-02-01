Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) posted a 5.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

On January 31, 2023, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) opened at $30.03, higher 1.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.40 and dropped to $29.93 before settling in for the closing price of $30.01. Price fluctuations for GO have ranged from $24.13 to $46.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 803 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.59, operating margin of +2.89, and the pretax margin is +2.52.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 60,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $30.05, taking the stock ownership to the 37,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 1,535 for $30.86, making the entire transaction worth $47,370. This insider now owns 17,063 shares in total.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 6.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.12% during the next five years compared to 39.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s (GO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.55 in the near term. At $30.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.61.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) Key Stats

There are currently 97,279K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,080 M according to its annual income of 62,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 918,190 K and its income totaled 17,500 K.

