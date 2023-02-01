Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) soared 1.84 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) stock priced at $29.80, up 1.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.45 and dropped to $29.56 before settling in for the closing price of $29.82. HIW’s price has ranged from $24.51 to $47.01 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.80%. With a float of $103.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 348 workers is very important to gauge.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Highwoods Properties Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 40,813. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $27.21, taking the stock ownership to the 39,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 1,000 for $28.25, making the entire transaction worth $28,253. This insider now owns 116,482 shares in total.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Highwoods Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

The latest stats from [Highwoods Properties Inc., HIW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.77 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s (HIW) raw stochastic average was set at 78.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.02. The third major resistance level sits at $31.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.91.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.08 billion, the company has a total of 105,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 768,010 K while annual income is 313,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 207,000 K while its latest quarter income was 38,870 K.