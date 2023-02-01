Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.73% last month.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $226.42, plunging -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $232.145 and dropped to $220.58 before settling in for the closing price of $229.89. Within the past 52 weeks, HUBB’s price has moved between $170.21 and $263.30.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.20%. With a float of $53.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.54, operating margin of +12.81, and the pretax margin is +10.95.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hubbell Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 4,524,868. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 18,878 shares at a rate of $239.69, taking the stock ownership to the 46,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Director sold 5 for $220.49, making the entire transaction worth $1,102. This insider now owns 6,490 shares in total.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.71) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68 while generating a return on equity of 16.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) Trading Performance Indicators

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.95.

During the past 100 days, Hubbell Incorporated’s (HUBB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $215.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $233.84 in the near term. At $238.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $245.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $215.65. The third support level lies at $210.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.29 billion based on 53,706K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,194 M and income totals 399,500 K. The company made 1,316 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 139,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.