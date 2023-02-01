IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is -1.85% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 31, 2023, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) trading session started at the price of $16.65, that was 2.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.14 and dropped to $16.62 before settling in for the closing price of $16.56. A 52-week range for IDYA has been $8.14 – $19.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.20%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -179.91, and the pretax margin is -178.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.52) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -178.10 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The latest stats from [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was inferior to 0.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.45. The third major resistance level sits at $17.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.41. The third support level lies at $16.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

There are 48,113K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 802.79 million. As of now, sales total 27,940 K while income totals -49,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,700 K while its last quarter net income were 1,620 K.