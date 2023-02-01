Investors finally get a glimpse of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) volume hitting the figure of 1.63 million.

January 31, 2023, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) trading session started at the price of $14.22, that was 1.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.47 and dropped to $14.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.14. A 52-week range for DX has been $10.60 – $17.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -59.90%. With a float of $45.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.35 million.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dynex Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 29,025. In this transaction CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 402,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 12,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $130,998. This insider now owns 400,134 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.53. However, in the short run, Dynex Capital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.52. Second resistance stands at $14.62. The third major resistance level sits at $14.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.10. The third support level lies at $14.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

There are 46,350K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 661.56 million. As of now, sales total 60,050 K while income totals 102,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 20,400 K while its last quarter net income were -46,670 K.