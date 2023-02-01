Investors must take note of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) performance last week, which was -6.38%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.30, soaring 0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.53 and dropped to $21.11 before settling in for the closing price of $21.02. Within the past 52 weeks, AU’s price has moved between $11.94 and $26.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.30%. With a float of $412.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30561 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.07, operating margin of +21.05, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.61% during the next five years compared to 57.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33 and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

The latest stats from [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.92 million was superior to 2.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 80.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.67. The third major resistance level sits at $21.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.83. The third support level lies at $20.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.22 billion based on 418,045K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,029 M and income totals 622,000 K. The company made 986,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 153,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.