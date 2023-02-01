Search
Investors must take note of Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) performance last week, which was 1.10%.

On January 31, 2023, Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) opened at $10.01, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.17 and dropped to $10.01 before settling in for the closing price of $10.02. Price fluctuations for CMRE have ranged from $8.55 to $17.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2870 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.68, operating margin of +49.82, and the pretax margin is +53.21.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Costamare Inc. is 77.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +54.83 while generating a return on equity of 28.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Costamare Inc. (CMRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

The latest stats from [Costamare Inc., CMRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.27. The third major resistance level sits at $10.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. The third support level lies at $9.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Key Stats

There are currently 121,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 793,640 K according to its annual income of 435,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 289,490 K and its income totaled 115,490 K.

