Investors must take note of Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) performance last week, which was 5.80%.

January 31, 2023, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) trading session started at the price of $0.68, that was 4.78% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. A 52-week range for GNUS has been $0.45 – $1.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 55.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $295.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Brands International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,674. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,460 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,767. This insider now owns 49,273 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 77.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6341, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6982. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7467 in the near term. At $0.7633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6633. The third support level lies at $0.6467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are 316,730K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 237.09 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -126,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,680 K while its last quarter net income were -11,220 K.