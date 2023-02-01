Investors must take note of Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) performance last week, which was 4.01%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $9.47, up 2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.78 and dropped to $9.44 before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. Over the past 52 weeks, HLMN has traded in a range of $6.59-$12.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.90%. With a float of $192.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4212 workers is very important to gauge.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Hillman Solutions Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 497,380. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 65,000 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 225,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s COB, President and CEO bought 129,000 for $7.71, making the entire transaction worth $993,945. This insider now owns 402,628 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

The latest stats from [Hillman Solutions Corp., HLMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.95. The third major resistance level sits at $10.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. The third support level lies at $9.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 194,476K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,426 M in contrast with the sum of -38,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 378,540 K and last quarter income was -9,470 K.