Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) performance last week, which was 15.50%.

Company News

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) on Tuesday soared 3.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.69. Within the past 52 weeks, RYAM’s price has moved between $2.43 and $9.84.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.90%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.97 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.07, operating margin of -0.88, and the pretax margin is -5.89.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 37,754. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,888 shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -3.54 while generating a return on equity of -6.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.09. Second resistance stands at $7.25. The third major resistance level sits at $7.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. The third support level lies at $6.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 405.82 million based on 63,971K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,408 M and income totals 66,410 K. The company made 466,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) performance last week, which was 5.62%.

Sana Meer -
January 31, 2023, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) trading session started at the price of $1.63, that was 4.97% jump from the session before....
Read more

Now that Aptinyx Inc.’s volume has hit 0.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On January 31, 2023, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) opened at $0.4251, higher 19.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A look at Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock priced at $12.81, up 2.20% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.