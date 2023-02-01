Investors must take note of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) performance last week, which was 15.50%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) on Tuesday soared 3.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.69. Within the past 52 weeks, RYAM’s price has moved between $2.43 and $9.84.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.90%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.97 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.07, operating margin of -0.88, and the pretax margin is -5.89.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 37,754. In this transaction CAO & SVP, Human Resources of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.55, taking the stock ownership to the 121,888 shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -3.54 while generating a return on equity of -6.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.09. Second resistance stands at $7.25. The third major resistance level sits at $7.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. The third support level lies at $6.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 405.82 million based on 63,971K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,408 M and income totals 66,410 K. The company made 466,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.