Investors must take note of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) performance last week, which was 7.52%.

On January 31, 2023, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) opened at $4.15, higher 7.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.13. Price fluctuations for TUP have ranged from $3.74 to $21.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -6.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.65, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +12.37.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 101,520. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $4.23, taking the stock ownership to the 485,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice Chair bought 254,500 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,134. This insider now owns 424,500 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +9.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.53 in the near term. At $4.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.03. The third support level lies at $3.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

There are currently 44,478K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 190.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,602 M according to its annual income of 18,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,800 K and its income totaled 16,800 K.