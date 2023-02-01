JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) 20 Days SMA touches 4.17%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stock priced at $19.67, up 2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.185 and dropped to $19.63 before settling in for the closing price of $19.67. JBGS’s price has ranged from $17.39 to $30.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.10%. With a float of $113.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 997 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.84, operating margin of -1.70, and the pretax margin is -13.59.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of JBG SMITH Properties is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 11,201. In this transaction Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of this company sold 562 shares at a rate of $19.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director sold 38,591 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $752,524. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.94 while generating a return on equity of -2.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -24.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are JBG SMITH Properties’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Looking closely at JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) raw stochastic average was set at 51.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.11. However, in the short run, JBG SMITH Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.34. Second resistance stands at $20.54. The third major resistance level sits at $20.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.23.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.24 billion, the company has a total of 113,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 634,360 K while annual income is -79,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 147,610 K while its latest quarter income was -19,290 K.