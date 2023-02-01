KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) kicked off at the price of $24.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $24.89, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.91 and dropped to $24.89 before settling in for the closing price of $24.86. Over the past 52 weeks, KNBE has traded in a range of $13.78-$26.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -592.30%. With a float of $66.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.86 million.

The firm has a total of 1366 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of KnowBe4 Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 322,273. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,068 shares at a rate of $24.66, taking the stock ownership to the 11,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 13,068 for $24.63, making the entire transaction worth $321,891. This insider now owns 11,812 shares in total.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -592.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KnowBe4 Inc., KNBE], we can find that recorded value of 1.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.92. The third major resistance level sits at $24.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.86.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.41 billion has total of 174,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 246,300 K in contrast with the sum of -11,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 85,840 K and last quarter income was 6,520 K.