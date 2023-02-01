Search
Steve Mayer
Last month's performance of 112.28% for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is certainly impressive

On January 31, 2023, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) opened at $2.21, higher 7.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.54 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.26. Price fluctuations for INZY have ranged from $0.99 to $7.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.66 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inozyme Pharma Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 29,885. In this transaction SVP, COO of this company bought 21,500 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 105,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 1,070,000 for $3.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,948,300. This insider now owns 2,661,154 shares in total.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s (INZY) raw stochastic average was set at 47.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.03. However, in the short run, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.57. Second resistance stands at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $1.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Key Stats

There are currently 40,394K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 86.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -56,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -16,372 K.

