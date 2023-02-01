Last month’s performance of 5.63% for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is certainly impressive

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $146.69, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.18 and dropped to $146.38 before settling in for the closing price of $146.92. Within the past 52 weeks, DRI’s price has moved between $110.96 and $152.08.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.20%. With a float of $121.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 178956 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +12.06, and the pretax margin is +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 739,942. In this transaction SVP, Chief Development Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $147.99, taking the stock ownership to the 22,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr sold 2,229 for $150.00, making the entire transaction worth $334,350. This insider now owns 5,328 shares in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Latest Financial update

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.95% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.26, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

The latest stats from [Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $148.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $149.31. The third major resistance level sits at $150.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.71. The third support level lies at $145.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.12 billion based on 121,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,630 M and income totals 952,800 K. The company made 2,487 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 187,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.