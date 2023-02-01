Search
Last month’s performance of 6.00% for Sientra Inc. (SIEN) is certainly impressive

Company News

On January 31, 2023, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) opened at $1.80, higher 19.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.34 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Price fluctuations for SIEN have ranged from $1.49 to $33.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 31.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.00% at the time writing. With a float of $9.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.10 million.

In an organization with 319 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.95, operating margin of -57.54, and the pretax margin is -77.46.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sientra Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.80%.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -77.49 while generating a return on equity of -310.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sientra Inc. (SIEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Sientra Inc.’s (SIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3800, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.0800. However, in the short run, Sientra Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.3800. Second resistance stands at $2.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5300. The third support level lies at $1.2800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,680 K according to its annual income of -62,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,570 K and its income totaled -14,980 K.

