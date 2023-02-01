Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 301,000 K

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $10.96, up 0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.07 and dropped to $10.915 before settling in for the closing price of $10.92. Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has traded in a range of $9.09-$12.72.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -23.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.30%. With a float of $139.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.05, operating margin of +6.24, and the pretax margin is -12.65.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Laureate Education Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 58.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 309,012,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 32,842,183 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 32,842,183 for $9.41, making the entire transaction worth $309,012,100. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -27.15 while generating a return on equity of -17.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -20.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Laureate Education Inc.’s (LAUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Laureate Education Inc.’s (LAUR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.06 in the near term. At $11.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.75.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.81 billion has total of 164,649K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,087 M in contrast with the sum of 192,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 301,000 K and last quarter income was 31,120 K.