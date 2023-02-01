Lear Corporation (LEA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.51% last month.

On January 31, 2023, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) opened at $140.73, higher 4.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.115 and dropped to $138.23 before settling in for the closing price of $138.90. Price fluctuations for LEA have ranged from $114.67 to $176.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 135.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 160100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.76, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 855,073. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,697 shares at a rate of $127.68, taking the stock ownership to the 16,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,142 for $127.59, making the entire transaction worth $783,658. This insider now owns 16,740 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.44) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +1.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lear Corporation (LEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

The latest stats from [Lear Corporation, LEA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was superior to 0.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.08.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $148.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $151.26. The third major resistance level sits at $156.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.49. The third support level lies at $132.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

There are currently 59,106K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,263 M according to its annual income of 373,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,241 M and its income totaled 92,300 K.