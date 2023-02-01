Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) to new highs

January 31, 2023, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) trading session started at the price of $9.70, that was 8.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.81 and dropped to $9.55 before settling in for the closing price of $9.67. A 52-week range for ASPN has been $7.93 – $38.04.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.40%. With a float of $64.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.10 million.

The firm has a total of 418 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.17, operating margin of -33.38, and the pretax margin is -30.50.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aspen Aerogels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aspen Aerogels Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 30,510. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,700 shares at a rate of $11.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,526,316 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,000,002. This insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in total.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.57) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -30.50 while generating a return on equity of -37.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aspen Aerogels Inc., ASPN], we can find that recorded value of 1.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s (ASPN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.55. The third major resistance level sits at $12.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.50.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Key Stats

There are 40,909K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 764.50 million. As of now, sales total 121,620 K while income totals -37,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 36,710 K while its last quarter net income were -29,600 K.