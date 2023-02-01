Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) stock priced at $191.80, up 2.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.64 and dropped to $191.80 before settling in for the closing price of $191.46. AXON’s price has ranged from $82.49 to $198.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 26.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.90%. With a float of $67.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2148 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.51, operating margin of -19.32, and the pretax margin is -16.37.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 18,396,399. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 96,575 shares at a rate of $190.49, taking the stock ownership to the 2,748,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 133,684 for $190.46, making the entire transaction worth $25,460,848. This insider now owns 2,685,654 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.94% during the next five years compared to -36.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Axon Enterprise Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 234.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Looking closely at Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.06.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 96.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.21. However, in the short run, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $196.79. Second resistance stands at $198.13. The third major resistance level sits at $200.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $192.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $189.11.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.96 billion, the company has a total of 71,165K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 863,380 K while annual income is -60,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 311,750 K while its latest quarter income was 12,130 K.