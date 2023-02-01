Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) to new highs

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.88, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.555 and dropped to $46.54 before settling in for the closing price of $46.89. Within the past 52 weeks, NNN’s price has moved between $38.05 and $48.76.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 6.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.50%. With a float of $177.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 72 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.84, operating margin of +61.67, and the pretax margin is +39.94.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +39.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.79% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.76 in the near term. At $48.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.73.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.40 billion based on 178,733K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 726,410 K and income totals 290,110 K. The company made 193,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 88,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.