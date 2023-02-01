LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.45, plunging -7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.26 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Within the past 52 weeks, LX’s price has moved between $1.26 and $3.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 21.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 288.70%. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3896 employees.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is 4.19%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 288.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.36% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58 and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Looking closely at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.07. However, in the short run, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.39. Second resistance stands at $3.51. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.01.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 609.65 million based on 183,868K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,786 M and income totals 366,240 K. The company made 378,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,720 K in sales during its previous quarter.