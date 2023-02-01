Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) 20 Days SMA touches 20.62%: The odds favor the bear

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $0.2911, up 10.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3449 and dropped to $0.2911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has traded in a range of $0.17-$1.25.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -8.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.60%. With a float of $14.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 51.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2357, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3564. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3428 in the near term. At $0.3707, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3966. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2890, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2631. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2352.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.20 million has total of 19,199K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 770 K in contrast with the sum of -12,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,530 K and last quarter income was -1,420 K.