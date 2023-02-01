MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is expecting 48.77% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $365.94, plunging -0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $368.54 and dropped to $362.28 before settling in for the closing price of $367.16. Within the past 52 weeks, MKTX’s price has moved between $217.44 and $390.12.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.80%. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.48 million.

The firm has a total of 676 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.61, operating margin of +45.51, and the pretax margin is +47.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 495,952. In this transaction Head of EMEA and APAC of this company sold 1,740 shares at a rate of $285.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $271.25, making the entire transaction worth $271,245. This insider now owns 2,149 shares in total.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +34.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.26% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MarketAxess Holdings Inc., MKTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.17.

During the past 100 days, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (MKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $296.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $267.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $367.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $371.15. The third major resistance level sits at $373.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $361.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $358.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $354.98.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.58 billion based on 37,637K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 718,300 K and income totals 250,220 K. The company made 177,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.