Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) with a beta value of 0.92 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) stock priced at $253.27, up 1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $257.03 and dropped to $252.67 before settling in for the closing price of $252.24. MSI’s price has ranged from $195.18 to $275.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.60%. With a float of $166.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.65, operating margin of +21.11, and the pretax margin is +18.99.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Motorola Solutions Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 408,447. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $272.30, taking the stock ownership to the 48,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 9,150 for $273.11, making the entire transaction worth $2,498,988. This insider now owns 48,015 shares in total.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.13% during the next five years compared to 17.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Motorola Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Looking closely at Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s (MSI) raw stochastic average was set at 70.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $261.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $237.02. However, in the short run, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $258.47. Second resistance stands at $259.93. The third major resistance level sits at $262.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $254.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $251.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $249.75.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.46 billion, the company has a total of 167,203K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,171 M while annual income is 1,245 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,373 M while its latest quarter income was 279,000 K.