NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) soared 4.85 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

January 31, 2023, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) trading session started at the price of $11.36, that was 4.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.33 and dropped to $11.13 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. A 52-week range for NEO has been $6.00 – $23.78.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -286.40%. With a float of $122.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.42 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NeoGenomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.58. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.43. Second resistance stands at $12.98. The third major resistance level sits at $13.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.03.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

There are 126,303K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.48 billion. As of now, sales total 484,330 K while income totals -8,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 128,780 K while its last quarter net income were -36,850 K.

