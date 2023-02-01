NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is expecting -1.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.32, soaring 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.64 and dropped to $71.64 before settling in for the closing price of $71.90. Within the past 52 weeks, NEP’s price has moved between $61.31 and $86.06.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 320.10%. With a float of $79.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.34, operating margin of +13.29, and the pretax margin is +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $2.24. This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 320.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.71% during the next five years compared to -1.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextEra Energy Partners LP, NEP], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 33.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.86. The third major resistance level sits at $76.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.08.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.38 billion based on 86,535K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,211 M and income totals 477,000 K. The company made 266,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 35,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.