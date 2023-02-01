No matter how cynical the overall market is Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.37%

January 31, 2023, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) trading session started at the price of $87.47, that was 1.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.04 and dropped to $87.2907 before settling in for the closing price of $87.34. A 52-week range for AKAM has been $76.28 – $123.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.60%. With a float of $154.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.72 million.

In an organization with 8700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +23.32, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 25,054. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 285 shares at a rate of $87.91, taking the stock ownership to the 9,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP – Global Sales sold 1,500 for $87.47, making the entire transaction worth $131,205. This insider now owns 25,306 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.83 while generating a return on equity of 14.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.12, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.23. However, in the short run, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.56. Second resistance stands at $90.18. The third major resistance level sits at $91.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.06.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

There are 157,242K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.99 billion. As of now, sales total 3,461 M while income totals 651,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 881,900 K while its last quarter net income were 108,150 K.